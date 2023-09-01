Chatham Cares logo

SILER CITY — Chatham Cares operates as a disaster relief ministry affiliated with Community Baptist Church in Siler City. It first engaged in disaster relief efforts in 2017 to deliver essential supplies to those affected by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida, and has been activated for disaster relief several times since.

The catalyst for this initiative was Josh Smith, the Director of Chatham Cares, who expressed his determination to aid the hurricane-stricken residents of Florida to his pastor, Dr. Mark Agan. Collaboratively, they set out to strategize, coordinate, and assemble a dedicated group of volunteers from the church. Additionally, they secured the support and assistance of Sheriff Mike Roberson and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.