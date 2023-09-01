SILER CITY — Chatham Cares operates as a disaster relief ministry affiliated with Community Baptist Church in Siler City. It first engaged in disaster relief efforts in 2017 to deliver essential supplies to those affected by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida, and has been activated for disaster relief several times since.
The catalyst for this initiative was Josh Smith, the Director of Chatham Cares, who expressed his determination to aid the hurricane-stricken residents of Florida to his pastor, Dr. Mark Agan. Collaboratively, they set out to strategize, coordinate, and assemble a dedicated group of volunteers from the church. Additionally, they secured the support and assistance of Sheriff Mike Roberson and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Chatham Cares is being mobilized once again, this time to aid Floridians grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Roberson, speaking on behalf of Chatham Cares, emphasized the extensive devastation caused by the powerful winds and flooding in Florida. He underlined the earnest desire to extend help and support to the affected residents, while also expressing the necessity for the Chatham County community’s involvement.
Residents are invited to contribute disaster relief supplies at designated drop-off locations in Chatham County now through Sept. 6. These drop-off locations include:
• Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, 295 West St., Pittsboro (now through next Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
• Piggly Wiggly, 600 W. Raleigh St., Siler City (during regular store hours)
• Walmart Shopping Center parking lot, 14215 US 64, Siler City (Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.)
Financial donations are equally welcomed, accessible through ChathamCares.org, or via checks addressed to Chatham Cares at First Horizons Bank, 300 E. Raleigh St., Siler City.
Agan confirmed that all contributed funds will be used exclusively for the acquisition of relief supplies.
Supplies needed include bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies (Clorox, gloves, trash bags), baby diapers & wipes, personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.), flashlights, batteries, insect repellant, and work gloves.
The culmination of this community effort will involve loading the donations onto a tractor trailer truck next Wednesday evening. The truck will then be driven to Perry, Florida for distribution of relief items next Thursday.
Roberson encouraged everyone to unite and demonstrate their compassion by supporting this disaster relief initiative, showing the people of Florida that the heart of Chatham Cares.
