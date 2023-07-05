The weekend found the Sanford Spinners just hanging on to the lead in the Central Division of the Old North State League.
A Saturday contest with the Sandhills Bogeys was rained out, but the Spinners did travel to Raleigh for a game with the Oak City Gliders on Sunday evening and battled through 13 innings in sweltering heat. Unfortunately, it didn’t pay off, as the Gliders won the game 5-4 on a “Little League home run” leading off the bottom half of the final inning at Optimist Park in Raleigh.
Oak City’s Tyler Spruill led off the bottom of the 13th with a shot deep into center field, which was misplayed and allowed Spruill to circle the bases for a walk-off run. The hit was scored as a triple by the Gliders’ official scorer.
The Spinners took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Down by a run starting things off, they tied it on a first-pitch solo homer run by Danny O’Brien. With two out, Noah Kessler reached on an error and then scored following back-to-back singles by DJ Cardinal and Sanford native Landon Jones (Grace Christian).
The home team regained the lead later on, and it took two more Spinners runs in the seventh to tie the game at 4. Andrew Shadburn had a two-out triple that drove in Gage Bibey and AJ Ciaccio. However, the Spinners never scored again even though they outhit the Gilders 8-6. Adam Joseph was 2-for-5 and the only Spinner with more than one hit.
Former Lee County pitcher Nick Pope had one of his best outings of the season, pitching three scoreless innings from the eighth through 10th innings and allowing just one hit.
The Spinners went into a scheduled Monday night game with the Gliders holding onto first place in the division by a half-game over the defending league champion Bogeys, who had won three in a row to that point and are 13-8 in league games (17-8 overall), while the Spinners are 12-6 in ONSL contests and 13-6 overall. Due to rainouts, teams have played very uneven numbers of contests. No other team in the division is closer than five games from the Spinners.
The outcome of the Monday game was not available due to holiday press deadlines. However, the Spinners will host a non-league game against the Carolina Yankees tonight and then host the Bogeys Thursday night in what is likely a showdown for first place. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.