The weekend found the Sanford Spinners just hanging on to the lead in the Central Division of the Old North State League.

A Saturday contest with the Sandhills Bogeys was rained out, but the Spinners did travel to Raleigh for a game with the Oak City Gliders on Sunday evening and battled through 13 innings in sweltering heat. Unfortunately, it didn’t pay off, as the Gliders won the game 5-4 on a “Little League home run” leading off the bottom half of the final inning at Optimist Park in Raleigh.