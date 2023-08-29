What started out as complaints about the lack of access to quality healthcare to those in need resulted in a challenge.
Luckily Marion “Marty” Pate, a primary care physicaian, answered that challenge.
“One day I was whining to my friend (who is a minister) about all these people who had no access to healthcare because they couldn’t afford it,” he said. “My friend said to me ‘Well do something about it.’ ”
That challenge was given over 30 years ago and as a result Pate started Helping Hands Clinic Inc. in Sanford.
“There were people in need and I kept seeing it constantly,” he said. “There was no organized way to take care of them.”
“I felt like my faith compelled me to do something,” he said. “There were people in need.”
Currently located at 507 N. Steele St. for the past 23 years in a building outside of the Mann Center, the free clinic has provided free medical care for thousands of Lee County residents over the years.
He said the clinic primarily deals with adult patients who may have a cold or flu and others suffering from illnesses that have to be maintained like diabetes.
He said when they first started out they’d see about 15 patients a week. The clinic now has a staff of nine, seven of which are doctors, have about 900 established patients and 3,900 people walking in for medical attention annually.
The clinic also has a pharmacy and gives free medication to those in need and those with special medical issues are referred to other physicians.
Pate, 71, has been a primary care doctor, for many years juggled the duties of his own practice and the needs of the clinic, but didn’t see it as a burden.
Pate said it was all about being of service and exercising his faith.
“My experience with the Helping Hand Clinic has shown me the true good in people,” he said. “People are so willing to give and help with (donating) materials and their time.”
Now the staff and the clinic’s board want to give back to Pate by acknowledging Pate’s efforts at the clinic’s 30th anniversary celebration and First Annual Healing Hands Awards Dinnert 4:30 pm. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Carolina Trace Country Club. He plans to retire from his role as the clinic’s medical director at the end of the year.
During the upcoming celebration Pate will receive the clinic’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Gwendolyn Lee-Cooper, the clinic’s executive director said the award is all about thanking Pate for all that he has done.
“I believe in giving people their flowers while they are here; take time to say ‘thank you,’ ” she said. “
Angela Hamilton, an executive assistant for 10 years at the clinic said he’s a great boss.
“He’s been a great guy to work for,” she said. “He loves to help people. It’s his passion.”
Pate is humbled by the recognition, but maintains it’s not about him.
“Help the people in need,” he said.”Provide them with that little lift to help them go forward in life. Help people in need to better their lives. There is a lot of reward when it comes to taking care of people..”
For more information about the awards dinner visit eventbrite.com or call 716-603-4089.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.