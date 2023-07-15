A response to a domestic violence call on Thursday led to the arrest of five Vass residents, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a residence in the 800 block of Lobelia Road, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
A search warrant was executed after deputies found drug paraphernalia inside the home. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, buprenorphine, naloxone and additional paraphernalia, the release said.
Felton Lee Blue, 58, is charged with possessing methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle and misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Shelley Shimene Charles, 60, and David Wayne Willard, 65, are charged with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail was set at $5,500 each for Blue, Charles and Willard.
Kayla Annette Wall, 25, and Paul Joseph Wicker, 34, each were charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500 apiece.
