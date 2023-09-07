SANFORD — Donald Ray Moye, 66, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at UNC Health Johnston in Smithfield.
As a dedicated member of Blandonia Presbyterian Church in Sanford, Don participated in several committees, choirs and helped when needed. He was willing to support his church and assist in all programs. Recognized for his faithfulness, hard work, dedication and commitment, Don was elected to be an Elder.
He will truly be missed! Don is survived by his daughters, Tiffane Baker of Snow Hill, Brittany Little (Devon) of Willow Spring and Christina Moye and Danielle Moye. both of Sanford; mother, Ola B Moye of Ayden; sisters, Minister Joyce Grimes (Wayne) of Winterville and Celestine Moye of Greenville; brothers, Jimmie Moye King (Ronetta) of Dale City, Virginia, Tommie Moye (Ellen) of Ayden, Johnny Moye (Pricilla) of Winterville, Henry Moye (Jacqueline) of Columbia, South Carolina and Oliver Moye of Greenville; grandchildren, Tenasia Johnson and Ja’Zaire “Tank” Williams, both of Snow Hill and Devon “Deuce” Little II of Willow Spring; Ex-wife and friend, Kimetha Knotts Moye; special childhood friend, Norman Dunn along with a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
A viewing is from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, September 8th at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests all visitors to please wear a face covering.
A funeral service is noon Saturday, Sept. 9 at Blandonia Presbyterian Church, 605 Wall St, Sanford. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
