SANFORD — Donald Ray Moye, 66, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at UNC Health Johnston in Smithfield.

As a dedicated member of Blandonia Presbyterian Church in Sanford, Don participated in several committees, choirs and helped when needed. He was willing to support his church and assist in all programs. Recognized for his faithfulness, hard work, dedication and commitment, Don was elected to be an Elder.