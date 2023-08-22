CARTHAGE — Donald Thomas Uhl, 59, of Carthage, died Saturday (08/19/23) at Peaks Resource Nursing Home in Carthage.
A memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Star Of Hope, 2834 Dalrymple St,, Sanford.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CARTHAGE — Donald Thomas Uhl, 59, of Carthage, died Saturday (08/19/23) at Peaks Resource Nursing Home in Carthage.
A memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Star Of Hope, 2834 Dalrymple St,, Sanford.
Locally announced by Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.