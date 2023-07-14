ABERDEEN — Donna Marie Dunn, 59, of Aberdeen, passed on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15th at Meroney Methodist Church, 10568 NC Highway 902 in Bear Creek with the Rev. Lindsay Joines officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Ms. Dunn was born Sept. 27, 1963 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Charles Alvin Dunn and Eula Anna (Poe) Dunn. She was a graduate of Pinecrest High School and was an employee of Food Lion for 21 years.
Ms. Dunn is survived by her sister, Pamela Ann Dunn of Aberdeen; a brother, Henry C. Dunn and wife, Pamela Grubb Dunn of Aberdeen; a niece, Angela Grace Dunn of Aberdeen; two aunts, Audrey Poe of Bear Creek and Debbie Davis of Oak Island and an uncle, Wilson Poe, Jr. and wife, Sylvia of Bear Creek.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Dunn was preceded in death by two brothers, William Frank Dunn and Barry Wilson Dunn and a sister, Mary Louise Dunn.
The family will receive friends immediately after the service at a reception in the bus garage. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in memory of Donna to the Meroney Methodist
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
