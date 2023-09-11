LILLINGTON — Doris Johnson Peebles, 87, of Lillington died Friday (09/08/23) at her home.
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.
Online condolences can be made at http://www.oppfh.com.
