The City of Sanford and Downtown Sanford, Inc. have decided to return the Downtown Alive concerts to Depot Park for the remainder of the series.
The concert series was planned for the Horner Square parking lot this year due to expected renovation at the park. However, the renovation timeline has been delayed — which means the park is safe to use for the next few weeks.
“The Depot Park stage is our premiere live music venue,” Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said. “While we are excited and ready for renovation to start, we are also glad to be able to support the Downtown Alive concert series and our community by using the park until it is no longer safe to do so.”
“Downtown Sanford thanks the City for supporting all of our events and giving us the opportunity to bring the concert series back to Depot Park,” DSI Executive Director Kelli Laudate said. “Depot Park is a place everyone loves and we are thrilled to finish the concert series there.”
On stage Thursday at 6:30 p.m. are The Magic Pipers. They are rock and roll fun at its best. Come groove, sing and dance to this energetic three-piece band playing hits from the 70s to today.
Food trucks and other treats include Lazy J’s Concession and The Smokehouse Bandits BBQ along with Hugger Mugger Brewing and Millie’s Mama Bakes.
