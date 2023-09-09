Despite a last minute change, Downtown Sanford Inc.’s kickoff of its fall concert series, Downtown Alive!, got off on the right foot.
The Legacy Motown Revue was scheduled to perform Thursday evening but were unable to attend due to illness. The unfortunate news came on the day of the event, but tenacity prevailed.
Kelli Laudate, executive director of Downtown Sanford Inc., which organized the concert series, was able to get the Carolina Soul Band to perform.
She said it wasn’t easy to get a new band in to perform on such short notice but was able to pull it off.
When Carolina Soul Band took the stage they did not disappoint, playing all of the Motown and R&B classics. As a result there was plenty of hands clapping, people up and dancing creating an overall festive event.
On Sept. 14 the Magic Pipers, a 70s, 80s and 90s cover band, will be performing at Horner Square Parking Lot located off Horner Boulevard between Carthage and Wicker Streets.
