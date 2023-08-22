Downtown Sanford, Inc. is announced Monday that four new members are joining its board of directors.
Coming from Lee County Schools and the private sector, the new board members bring years of experience and leadership to help support the economic health and quality of life in downtown Sanford.
Downtown Sanford, Inc. is a non-profit formed by the county and the city in 1984 to manage the development of Downtown Sanford as the primary economic, cultural, and social center of the community. The organization works to educate the community on the unique assets and historical significance of the downtown area and to promote and stimulate the improvement of these assets.
The new board members include:
• Brenda Aguirre, General Manager/Event Coordinator, Tacos El Primo
• Travis Beal, Project Manager, Charles R. Underwood, Inc.
• Maria McLean, Literacy Interventionist, WB Wicker Elementary School
• David Morse, Sales Executive — Commercial Insurance, Bankers Insurance
“These four new members will provide local leadership and guidance to our board,” Sharon Spence, chairperson of the DSI board, said. “With a breadth of expertise and networking capabilities, DSI’s new board members will help us to continue to define quality of place and support our efforts to focus on smart growth in downtown Sanford.”
The four new members join existing board members Tim Childress (State Farm Insurance), Ashley Davenport, vice-chair (Sweet Southern Home & Design), Gus Gomez (Miller Boles Funeral Home), Pam Gordon (Gordon & Associates), Ophelia Livingston (Triple J Publishing), Joni Martin (Progressive Contracting Company), Sharon Spence — chair (Lee County Schools), Peggy Taphorn (Temple Theatre), Jeff Towson (Smoke & Barrel), Ashley Whitaker — secretary/treasurer (Added Accents & Benton Whitaker LLP).
“We are committed to being the best partners to the City of Sanford, the County of Lee and our other stakeholders that are working to make Sanford the place to be in central North Carolina,” DSI Executive Director, Kelli Laudate said. “The next few years will be exciting as we work together to build a thriving community for residents and visitors alike.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.