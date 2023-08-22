SANNWS-08-22-23 DSI 1

New members serving on the Downtown Sanford, Inc. board include, from left, Maria McLean, David Morse, Travis Beal and Brenda Aguirre.

 Submitted photo

Downtown Sanford, Inc. is announced Monday that four new members are joining its board of directors.

Coming from Lee County Schools and the private sector, the new board members bring years of experience and leadership to help support the economic health and quality of life in downtown Sanford.