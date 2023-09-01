The musical sounds from the Motor City will be visiting the city’s downtown next week to kickoff the city’s fall concert series.
The Legacy Motown Revue will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, part of Downtown Alive!, a series of concerts during the month organized by Downtown Sanford Inc. The organization’s goal is to manage the development of Sanford’s downtown area and promote it and the concert series is one way they are trying to do that.
Kelli Laudate, executive director of Downtown Sanford Inc. said she is excited about the upcoming concert and the others that will follow. Every Thursday of this month there will be a new live musical performance in the city’s downtown, free of charge to the public.
The kind of musical performances will range from Rock and Roll and Classic Rock to Pop and R&B. On Sept. 14 Magic Pipers will perform, Captain and the Keels will perform on Sept. 21 and The Magnificents will close out the concert series on Sept. 28.
The performances will take place at the Horner Square Parking Lot located just off of Horner Boulevard between Carthage and Wicker Streets, while the Depot Park building is being renovated and prevents access to the park’s concert stage.
Despite the change she believes the public will enjoy themselves.
“It’s a new location but I think it’s going to be exciting,” she said. “We didn’t let the renovation project stop us from putting on a concert downtown.”
Along with the music there will be food trucks and beer sold by Hugger Mugger along with other refreshments. Luadate said there will also be some surprises at the upcoming event as well.
The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and be ready to dance.
“They put on a great performance and who doesn’t love Motown?,” she said.
Stan Stigall, owner, music director and band leader of The Legacy Motown Revue, headquartered in Kernersville, said those coming to see them will definitely have a good time.
“I’m excited,” he said about performing. “I think they (concert goers) will be delighted.”
Stigall used to tour with Bill Pickney of the original Drifters as its band director and has had his own band since 2010. He says his six-piece band will play songs from the Motown era and then some.
“Everybody likes the Four Tops, The Temptations and Jackson 5,” he said. “Not every song we do will be Rhythm and Blues, but it’s in that style.”
He said whether performing in a seated theater or a street festival their performance gets people moving.
“People love to dance to that music,” he said. “We often have people dancing in the aisles.”
He said he and the band are looking forward to doing that in Sanford next week.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, high energy and a lot of singing and dancing,” he said. “You’re going to see a band with live horns and you are going to see four singers dressed nice dancing, singing and entertaining. We’re definitely looking forward to playing down there.”
