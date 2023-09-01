The musical sounds from the Motor City will be visiting the city’s downtown next week to kickoff the city’s fall concert series.

The Legacy Motown Revue will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, part of Downtown Alive!, a series of concerts during the month organized by Downtown Sanford Inc. The organization’s goal is to manage the development of Sanford’s downtown area and promote it and the concert series is one way they are trying to do that.