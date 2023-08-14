SANFORD — Dr. Reevis Stancil (Al) Alphin joined his heavenly Father on August 13, 2023.

Al was born on April 21, 1929, in Summerlin’s Crossroads, NC to Fred and Clara Dail Alphin. He graduated from James Kenan High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 1951. Al entered the Air Force in 1951 and served as a Second Lieutenant during the Korean conflict. He worked on atomic, biological, and chemical warfare for the military.