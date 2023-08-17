When the Downtown Sanford Inc. Fall Downtown Alive! Concert Series kicks off Sept. 7, it will be in a new location — the Horner Square parking lot.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Sanford City Council heard an update from DSI Executive Director Kelli Laudate and then on a motion from Byron Buckels, seconded by Linda Rhodes, agreed to temporary closures of the city lot on Thursday in September, when the concerts are scheduled. Events are being moved due to renovations beginning at The Depot.