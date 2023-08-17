When the Downtown Sanford Inc. Fall Downtown Alive! Concert Series kicks off Sept. 7, it will be in a new location — the Horner Square parking lot.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Sanford City Council heard an update from DSI Executive Director Kelli Laudate and then on a motion from Byron Buckels, seconded by Linda Rhodes, agreed to temporary closures of the city lot on Thursday in September, when the concerts are scheduled. Events are being moved due to renovations beginning at The Depot.
“We are so excited to bring the concert series to another area of downtown,” Laudate said. “The momentum has been strong since the spring concert series launched and the City of Sanford’s Summer Concert Series continued to draw the crowds. We are ready to keep fun going as we welcome the fall events.”
Downtown Alive! kicks off on Sept. 7 with soul group The Legacy Motown Revue. The rest of the lineup includes rock band Magic Pipers; yacht rock favorite The Captain and the Keels; and beach and party music with The Magnificents.
DSI board member, Downtown business owner, and sponsor Jeff Towson sees Downtown Alive! as bringing even more vibrancy to Sanford.
“The parking lot party in the Horner Square Lot will be safely blocked off for these exciting evenings,” Towson said. “I hope everyone will come out and join the fun and festivities on each of these Thursday evenings; bring your friends, bring your families…you don’t want to miss this!”
The Horner Square parking lot is located between the blocks of Wicker Street and Carthage Street. The lot will be barricaded and will host food trucks and local breweries. The concerts are family-friendly and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. On the selected Thursdays, the lot will be closed from noon until 10 p.m.
“This is a very unique opportunity for us,” Laudate told council. “We’re looking at the stage at the back of the parking lot — facing Horner Boulevard.”
Sharon Spence, chairperson for the DSI board of directors, hopes the expanded music series will help put a spotlight on other areas for music downtown. “
The DSI board of directors is thrilled to showcase all the wonderful things Downtown Sanford has to offer through this must-see music series,” she said.
Support for Downtown Alive! comes from a large list of local businesses.
“Downtown Sanford, Inc. thanks Central Carolina Hospital, Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Ting, Visit Sanford, Avenir Bold, Bharat Forge, First Bank, Life 103.1, Punic Properties, WFJA/WWGP, and more than 35 other sponsors for their generous support of Downtown Alive!,” Laudate said.
