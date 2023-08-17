Thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation, the Navigation Center will be able to build its capacity to serve clients.
The Navigation Center is the only day shelter in Lee County that provides services to those experiencing homelessness or living in extreme poverty. The staff and volunteers provide a hot breakfast to those utilizing the center. Guests are also able to get other basic needs met, such as showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, the use of a phone, lunches provided by local churches, and a dignified place to stay out of the elements, such as extreme heat, cold or rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.