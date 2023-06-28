SANFORD — Duncan “David” Riddle, Jr., 82, of Sanford, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro.

David was born in Sanford to Duncan David “Jack” Riddle, Sr. and Rebecca Fern Folger Riddle. He is preceded in death by his sister, Susan “Susie” Waugh Hyland.