SANFORD — Duncan “David” Riddle, Jr., 82, of Sanford, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro.
David was born in Sanford to Duncan David “Jack” Riddle, Sr. and Rebecca Fern Folger Riddle. He is preceded in death by his sister, Susan “Susie” Waugh Hyland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Sue Talley Riddle and his two children, Duncan David Riddle III and Susan Riddle Tickle: grandsons, Duncan David Riddle, IV, Jackson James Tickle and Harrison Childress Riddle. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.
David was proud to be a lifelong resident of Sanford. He graduated from Sanford Central High in 1958, where he served as Senior Class President. David received a Bachelor of Science degree in Textiles from North Carolina State University. David worked for both Dupont and Robert’s Company, before joining Childress Robert’s Insurance agency where he later became part owner and president.
David lived a life of service as can be seen in his many memberships in local and state organizations. He served as both the local and state president of the Kiwanis Club, where he was instrumental in the creation of Sanford’s Kiwanis Park. He served as the Exalted Ruler of the Sanford Elks Lodge. He was the Chairman of the Lee County Democratic Party. In addition, he served as the chairman of the Big “I” Junior Golf Classic for many years, he was the treasurer of the Lee County Wildlife club for over 30 years, he also served on the Lee County Social Services Board, the Lee County Library Board and numerous state boards and organizations in support of his work as an insurance agent.
He was very proud to be a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sanford, where he served as Deacon and Elder, Sunday School Teacher and more committees than can be named.
David was an avid golfer, he loved watching Jeopardy with his family and never failed to know all of the answers, he was a master story and joke teller, that could always bring a smile and a laugh to his audience. He will be remembered as giving servant of Christ to all of those he encountered, his giving spirit was always available to the people around him.
A service for David will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Sanford, Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by refreshments in the colonnade.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.