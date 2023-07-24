SANFORD — Earlene Marie Peterson, 93, of Sanford, died Monday (07/24/23).
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
