BEULAVILLE and WEST END —Eastpointe and Sandhills Center have reached an agreement to consolidate and become North Carolina’s second-largest Local Management Entity-Managed Care Organization (LME-MCO) based on population.

The combined organization will manage public behavioral health benefits for over 100,000 members in 21 counties. It will have a budget of approximately $1.4 billion and employ almost 900 people.