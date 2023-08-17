In an effort to raise money for a local candidate for the state’s superintendent of public instruction seat, breakfast was served instead of dinner at a supporter’ home in Broadway.
Supporters of C.R. (Carro Rose) Katie Eddings, an educator for 20 years, military veteran, and Robeson County native feasted on biscuits, eggs, sausage gravy and bacon at Wendy Bryan’s home Tuesday evening. It was part of a fundraising event called “Raise and Shine” which will go to “Eddings for Education” campaign.
Eddings, 62, is running as a Democrat for the state superintendent’s position in 2024 and the money raised will help her campaign efforts throughout the state..
“I’ve worked with Katie for five years and I know what kind of person and educator she has been,” said Bryan, who is also executive director of the Sanford Tourism Development Authority. “I saw how she can motivate students and teachers and I just want to support her. She’s a great person and teacher and her experience resonates with people. Her story is very inspirational.”
From the 30 or more people in attendance at the fundraising event, most had similar positive testimonials about Eddings impact inside and outside the classroom.
Eddings teaches at Lee Early College and said her motivation for running for the position was that over time locally and statewide public education is not a top priority. If elected, she would reach out to the private sector for help, which she has done personally over the years for the benefit of her students.
She said students have needs outside the classroom and she and other teachers often go into their own pockets to assist them, provide additional educational resources and activities. Often she has reached out to the private sector for help in bridging that and believes that needs to continue but it should be looked at as a mutual long-term investment.
“I want to do what’s best for our children and public education,” she said. “We need help from the private sector to do that. We have to work together.”
When questioned by a supporter about the issue of attracting quality teachers to the state and what she would do to fix if elected she said things need to change in that area. Currently, there is statewide teacher shortage and according to a National Education Association report North Carolina ranks 34th nationwide in average teacher pay and 46th when it comes to beginning teacher pay.
She said if elected she would fight for a teacher pay increase.
“We have to fix that,” she said. “I know we have to pay teachers better in every county.”
She said raises would include employees who work in other capacities in the schools like bus drivers and janitors.
So far Eddings is running unopposed for the position and has received support for her candidacy from the local and state level, but an endorsement remains to be seen.
“She’s courageous and has an amazing heart for the children and teachers and is about the business, “ said Vonda Reives, chair of the Lee County Democratic Party, who was in attendance. “I think she’s on the right track.”
Anderson Clayton, who is chairwoman of North Carolina Democratic Party, was in attendance at the fundraiser, supports Eddings passion about trying to change the state’s public education structure. She said the state legislature has to do better.
“It’s not a teacher shortage, it’s a wage shortage,” she said. “The state legislature doesn’t have the rural counties in mind and they are pushing a lot of the responsibility (of teacher retention) on the counties.”
Although Eddings has not been endorsed by the party, Clayton likes Eddings desire to be part of the party and an advocate for legislative change.
“I like her energy,” she said. “We’re trying to find someone who is a professional person and has experience in the classroom.”
She said the career politician isn’t what the party is looking for in this instance.
“People who never saw themselves in politics are the best people to do it, because they are in it to change things,” she said.
Eddings was inspired to become a teacher through her mom, who worked as a teacher aide, bus driver and library assistant in the 1960s.
Katie graduated from Pembroke Senior High School in Pembroke before earning an associate’s degree in Police Science from Robeson Community College. She then joined the Air Force and served during Operation Desert Storm.
She later received her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and master’s degree in School Administration from University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
She started her teaching career in 2004 in the Robeson County Schools as a social studies teacher and an assistant principal.
At the fundraiser she told those in attendance she just was going to sign up to be a substitute teacher when she first started out in education and nothing more, but she accidentally signed up to eventually become a certified teacher.
She believes that was the best mistake she ever made.
“I was 42 when I started as an educator,” she said. “This is my third career and by far the best. I found my passion.”
She wants every teacher to have that experience and wants to achieve it through the political process.
“Every teacher should have the career that I have and they don’t,” she said. “They have to have someone who fights for everybody in the school building.”
She believes she’s that person and has plenty of validation.
“The people in this room right here are the reason I’m doing this,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.