In an effort to raise money for a local candidate for the state’s superintendent of public instruction seat, breakfast was served instead of dinner at a supporter’ home in Broadway.

Supporters of C.R. (Carro Rose) Katie Eddings, an educator for 20 years, military veteran, and Robeson County native feasted on biscuits, eggs, sausage gravy and bacon at Wendy Bryan’s home Tuesday evening. It was part of a fundraising event called “Raise and Shine” which will go to “Eddings for Education” campaign.