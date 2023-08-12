Saturday, Aug. 5, was supposed to be a very special occasion for N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and her husband Jessie Thomas “Tommy” Bunn. The couple should have been celebrating Tommy’s 80th birthday together. Instead, Marshall and family and countless other agricultural and governmental leaders across North Carolina and around the world grieved Bunn’s loss.

Bunn, a distinguished leader in national and state level agricultural policy and marketing, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 24, after suffering a sudden traumatic brain hemorrhage the day before.

