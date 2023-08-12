Saturday, Aug. 5, was supposed to be a very special occasion for N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and her husband Jessie Thomas “Tommy” Bunn. The couple should have been celebrating Tommy’s 80th birthday together. Instead, Marshall and family and countless other agricultural and governmental leaders across North Carolina and around the world grieved Bunn’s loss.
Bunn, a distinguished leader in national and state level agricultural policy and marketing, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 24, after suffering a sudden traumatic brain hemorrhage the day before.
During a celebration of life service on Sunday, July 30 held at the N.C. Farm Bureau building in Raleigh, Marshall opened the eulogy by thanking the Farm Bureau for hosting the event. She praised “the outpouring of support, kindness and love by all of you who were able to attend this afternoon.” She applauded all the emergency and medical professionals who served Bunn during his final days.
Marshall said that Bunn experienced an illness more than 25 years ago so he watched his diet for decades. She said, “Tommy was the only person I knew who would wash the salt off peanuts…literally a little bit of a health nut. He was also so disciplined — he might only eat a half of a brownie square — or a half a scoop of ice cream and save the rest for another day.”
The day before Bunn’s tragic episode, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary and were looking forward to many more years of companionship. Marshall had met Bunn about 30 years ago through the N.C. Extension Service and also knew his wife, Linda Flowers McCutcheon. Bunn and his wife and Marshall and her former husband Bill Holdford lived a few houses apart in the same neighborhood. After both of their spouses died, Marshall and Bunn formed a close bond, then married in 2017.
Marshall said “the six wonderful years that Tommy and I had together — living the languages of love with complete reciprocity and appreciation — were the best years of my life.”
Marshall and Bunn are regarded as two of the most extraordinary people in North Carolina and both have contributed tremendously to the Tar Heel State and America. Each was influenced by childhood experiences connected to agriculture that prepared them for decades of service.
To their marriage each brought a commitment to helping others and elevating people. Together they continued working and making a difference to their communities and to North Carolina.
Elaine grew up on a farm in Lineboro, Maryland and became very involved with 4-H. She attended the University of Maryland where she earned a B.S. degree in Textiles and Clothing. In 1967 she served as an International Farm Youth Exchange delegate in Brazil and started a relationship that led her to move to Kinston, North Carolina. She operated book and gift shops, taught home economics in public schools and the N.C. Community College System, and became an interior decorator in Dunn.
Marshall returned to school at Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University in Buies Creek and earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree in 1981. At law school she met her future husband Sol Marshall and Elaine became a partner in Lillington law firms, Bain & Marshall (1985-1992) and Marshall & Marshall (1993-1997).
Marshall served 1983-1987 as President of Democratic Women and in 1991-1992 served as chair of the Harnett County Democratic Party.
Marshall was first elected to public office in 1992, representing the 15th Senate District from 1993 to 1994.
In 1996 Marshall ran for the position of N.C. Secretary of State and became the first woman elected to a statewide executive office in the Tar Heel State. Marshall has won re-election six times and now is a candidate to stay in the job.
BUNN’S LEGACY
Jessie Thomas “Tommy” Bunn was born and raised on a family farm in Zebulon, where he learned the importance of hard work, perseverance, and developed a love for agriculture. Bunn often credited his parents, Carl Duke Bunn and Lillian Massengill Bunn, whose values and nurturing spirit shaped the man he became. Bunn carried these principles throughout his illustrious career and his lifelong dedication to supporting tobacco farmers and the agricultural industry.
Bunn’s academic journey led him to N.C. State University, where he earned degrees in AgriBusiness and Crop Science in 1966. Marshal said “he embarked on a remarkable career where he held esteemed leadership positions with both the N.C. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more than 21 years, Tommy served as a guiding force for the Leaf Tobacco Exporters Association and the Tobacco Association of the United States.”
Marshall noted that “Tommy’s exceptional leadership and vision expanded and opened new international markets for the United States tobacco industry. Up until the time of his death, he served the U.S. Tobacco Cooperative, rising to CEO during his tenure. Tommy’s tireless efforts also played a pivotal role in shaping key federal and state legislation to ensure the prosperity of an industry he held dear. He always knew who he represented, the growers.”
Marshall added “Tommy was most passionate about his job as husband, father, and grandfather. That was his pride...whether he was in the stands cheering them on or celebrating a special occasion. His love for everyone was enduring.”
MEMORIAL SERVICE
At the memorial service attendees were welcomed by Peter Daniel, who served as Assistant Deputy Commissioner to former N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Jim Graham and as Assistant the President of the N.C. Farm Bureau. Currently he is Executive Director of the N.C. Association of Health Plans.
Daniel officiated with Billy Yeargin, author of Remembering North Carolina Tobacco and a tobacco historian who has lectured for more than 25 years. Yeargin has taught Southern Culture at Duke University and U.S. History at Johnston Community College.
Bunn was applauded by Daniel, Yeargin and three other dignitaries:
• Larry Wooten, past President of the N.C. Farm Bureau and past Board Member of the American Farm Bureau. Currently he services on the Board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
• Dr. Richard Linton, who served as Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at N.C. State University until 2021 when he became president of Kansas State University.
• Dr. Larry M. Sykes, who was the Director of Agricultural Programs for Philip Morris, USA, for many years and former President of the N.C. Tobacco Foundation, Inc.
The speakers agreed that Bunn was the leading force for tobacco exporting groups, with a comprehensive knowledge of issues from the grower side, to production, to federal policy on tobacco.
Bunn’s legacy will forever be intertwined with the fertile fields he tended, the gardens he nurtured, and the lives he touched with his generosity and warmth. Bunn’s memory will live on through the seeds he sowed, the bonds he nurtured, and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those who were fortunate to call him friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
