ROBBINS — Elizabeth Ann “Lib” McNeill Andrews, 78, of Robbins, died peacefully at her home Wednesday (09/06/23) surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends at New Testament Baptist Church in Robbins on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastors Darren Richardson and Sammy McNeill officiating. The family will return to the fellowship hall after the committal service. The family will be glad to receive friends at that time. Joyce-Brady Chapel will be open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 for friends to sign the register.
