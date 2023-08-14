SANFORD — Elmer Richard Bouldin, 93, of Sanford, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Surry County on May 1, 1930, to John Bouldin and Bertie Wilson Bouldin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bouldin, daughters, Debbie Tipton and Cynthia Bouldin; granddaughter, Sammy Joe Tillman and great-grandson, Joseph Elhage.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Smith and husband, Phillip of Sanford and Robin Tillman of Carthage; seven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Central Baptist Temple with Pastor Ricky Chappell officiating. Burial will be in Buffalo Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
