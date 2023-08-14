SANFORD — Elmer Richard Bouldin, 93, of Sanford, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Surry County on May 1, 1930, to John Bouldin and Bertie Wilson Bouldin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bouldin, daughters, Debbie Tipton and Cynthia Bouldin; granddaughter, Sammy Joe Tillman and great-grandson, Joseph Elhage.