Flies are often considered a pest, but if people knew how they impact most people’s morning routine they might think twice about reaching for bug spray or a fly swatter.
Amanda Wilkins, horticulture agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension -Lee County Center, said some fly species play a big part in pollinating coffee plants.
“If you didn’t have flies pollinating coffee plants you wouldn’t have coffee in the morning,” she said.
For two days she and other volunteers were at the center’s Pollinator Haven Garden, observing flies along with butterflies, bees and other insects flying around the garden, landing on flowers big and small for nectar.The event, called Great Southeast Pollinator Census, was organized to track what insects were accessing the various flowers and plants in the garden.
While observing for a maximum of 15 minutes at a time staff and volunteers documented what kinds of insects were landing on the various flowers in the garden. Participants were given a sheet to document them as well as pictures of the insects they wanted to track.
“For 15 minutes watch the plant, use the official data sheet and count the number of times they land on a plant,” she said. “You can do it in your backyard, a park, anywhere there are plants with insects on them.”
At the garden, If they saw a carpenter bee, bumble bee or a honey bee, land on a flower they would make note of it along with flies, wasps, butterflies and moths.
She said the actions by these and other insects are an integral part in plant reproduction. The pollinator, which are usually various flying insects, transfers pollen to another flowered plant, which fertilizes the flower to yield fruit and seeds.
“No pollinators, no food,” she said. “About 86% of the plants we eat require an insect pollinator.”
Some of the foods grown through pollination are: pumpkins, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, apples, blueberries and almonds.
Wilkins said the numbers gathering part of this census was their first attempt to document the pollination process at the garden. During their event on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 people were encouraged to gather pollinator census data at their homes as well and submit it to them.
She said the information they collect will be documented and shared, but overall the event was about educating the public about the role insects play in nature.
“Our goals are to raise awareness about how gardening improves pollination, how to learn insect literacy, which is learning what they are and how important they are,” she said. “We also want to increase the number of pollination gardens by encouraging people to add (pollinating) plants to their garden or landscape.”
She said the census and just spending time at the garden shows how everything on earth is connected.
All the information they gather will be compiled and made available online for anyone to see.
“Scientists can use this information for research,” she said. “The information could be used as a great activity for teachers to teach about how to gather and analyze data.”
She said the garden is open to the public and encourages residents to come out and see what’s going on for themselves.
“It’s amazing to see what is going on,” she said. “We use the garden as a broad teaching moment.”
For more information on Great Southeast Pollinator Census and what the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Lee County Center office has to offer visit their website at www.lee.ces.ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.