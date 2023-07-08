SANNWS-CAR-03-25-23 EXTENSION NEWS- BUTLER

Jared

Butler

Now that it is July and warm temperatures have finally appeared, homeowners look out at their ponds and wonder what is all that green stuff? The short answer is that a variety of weeds have emerged from the heavy rains creating runoff that is nutrient rich. Combine this with warmer temperatures, and it creates the ideal environment for aquatic weeds to germinate.

However, not every aquatic plant in your pond is a “weed” and needs to be treated by chemical or environmental controls. Most aquatic growth provides valuable habitat for smaller fish and wildlife when grown in moderation. To control some of these weeds, grass carp are a great option. They provide excellent control of Chara, Sago Pondweed and others. Sadly, Grass Carp are not a silver bullet as they provide poor control of common weeds like Duckweed and Watermeal.

Jared Butler is the Agriculture Agent, Field Crops and Livestock for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.