Pam Kerley

When posing for a photograph, many members of my family enjoy creating laughs by holding up “bunny ears” at some point in the session. It is not a hard stretch to expect our children to begin mimicking this behavior when posing with their friends. Why not? It elicited laughs and attention every time it was done. Family members are the front line for socialization training and support. However, imagine my daughter’s surprise many years ago when she was confronted for bullying another young party guest during a birthday party. During the guest photo, she put “bunny ears” on her newfound friend. This family taught each other that bunny ears are inappropriate and even cruel. Therefore, my daughter was being cruel.

Communication requires interpreting the environment based on shared experiences and dynamic interaction. Meaning is associated with experience. What our young children learn in our homes will be tested against what they experience as they venture into the world. How do they harmonize these experiences?

