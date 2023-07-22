The most recent United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Census shows that the average age of farmers continues to rise (to nearly 58 years old), and that only 27% of current farmers qualify as “new and beginning producers,” with 10 years or less of experience in agriculture. The majority of younger farmers getting into the industry typically have smaller acreage and revenue operations, primarily due to challenges with securing loans and accessing land. Production agriculture can be a challenging career for someone to break into if they are not already part of an established farming operation or have ready access to land, equipment and capital.
Not surprisingly, access to arable land is cited as one of the greatest challenges to both getting into and staying in farming today. North Carolina has seen declines in the number of farm operators as development pressure and population growth have both increased dramatically in the state over the last few decades. According to research conducted by the American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of farmland nationwide, North Carolina ranks second in the nation in projected agricultural land lost by the year 2040. Based on current development rates, 1.1 million acres of agricultural land in the state will be converted in the next 20 years and if development increases in suburban and rural areas, North Carolina could lose as much as 1.6 million acres during this same period.
