Composting is a great way to recover food “waste.”

 Submitted photo

We’ve all been there; after a long week of work or school, we open the refrigerator to see what food we can prepare and we find week-old (or older) leftovers shoved in the back of the fridge that are “past their prime.”

No one likes to throw away food, and on a national scale, food waste is one of the largest categories of waste going into landfills (21.6% of all municipal solid waste generated in the US in 2018, based on EPA estimates). Moreover, food waste rotting in landfills releases significant amounts of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere, exacerbating impacts of climate change. However, the food waste we generate as consumers is within our power to change, and we can develop more efficient strategies to shrink our food waste footprint. Today we will focus on ways to use food more efficiently and repurpose “lost food” to make a positive impact, and these tactics can be implemented in all parts of our community, whether at home, the office, community gardens, or larger institutions like school cafeterias.

For more information on reducing and repurposing food waste at home and in other parts of the community, contact North Carolina Cooperative Extension at the Lee County Center and ask for Meredith Favre, our Local Foods Coordinator, for more information.