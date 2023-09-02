SANNWS-B-07-29-23 EXTENSION NEWS - Szilvay mug.jpg

Ashley Szilvay

The new school year is off to a start with many children being sent off with a packed lunch to feed their hungry stomachs. Depending on what time the lunch was packed in the morning and when the child may have their designated lunch time, the food may be left sitting in the temperature danger zone for too long.

The FDA Food Code defines the temperature danger zone as being between 41°F and 135°F. When perishable foods are left in this danger zone for 4 hours or more, it provides an environment where tiny microbes grow the fastest and can make children sick. According to the USDA, perishable food items are ones that when left at improper holding temperatures for too long would spoil, decay, or become unsafe to consume. Perishable foods that need to be controlled by time and temperature for safety include meat, poultry, fish, dairy, and cooked leftovers. Other commonly lunch-packed perishable items that are considered time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods are cut melons, cut tomatoes, and cut lettuce.

N.C. Cooperative Extension’s goal is to provide the residents of the community with research-based knowledge. For more information on nutrition, health, food preservation, and food safety in Lee County please contact the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Ashley Szilvay at 919-775-5624.