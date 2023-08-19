There is nothing like relaxing in the ocean water to cool off during our hot, humid North Carolina summers. If you cannot get to the coast, eating seafood can be the next best thing.

Did you know that North Carolina has 12,331 miles of coastal shorelines? Our state’s estuarine system is also the second largest in the country! Throughout the year, fishermen harvest a bounty of marine life off the vast North Carolina coastline, catching various species of finfish, shellfish, and crustaceans that we all love to eat. Not only is seafood tasty, it is also an excellent source of protein and healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for our diet and are associated with various health benefits like lower risk of heart disease, obesity, and some cancers. Today we will highlight the seafood industry in our state, touching on the seasonality of seafood, the parts of the food system pertaining to fisheries, and discuss safe preparation and resources to help you enjoy seafood at home this summer and all times of the year.

