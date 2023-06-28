How can you address the increasingly prevalent phenomena of summer learning loss? According to a Fairchild & Baulay 2002 study, young people are at high risk of losing knowledge during the summer if their minds are not consistently engaged and stimulated. The extent of this loss is directly proportional to the grade level, subject matter, and family income. Sadly, there is also a cumulative effect on the lower income child as summer after summer, they fall further behind, widening any in-school gaps that were present when summer vacation began.
There is a striking video on YouTube from NBC’s Brian Williams where he discusses how summer learning loss puts students at an academic disadvantage by visually comparing low-income and middle-income children. The reality is that income will most likely determine whether a child continues to learn during the summer. Families with higher income levels can pack up the trunk and head out for vacation destinations that stimulate the brain relationally, physically, and/or mentally. Income-allowing families may communicate with teachers at year-end. They may have one parent at home to follow through with important advice to keep reading books and practicing math skills, the two subjects most affected by summer learning loss. Income-allowing families also have more significant resources and flexibility to sign their children up for summer learning camps and provide transportation to get there. Contrast this with low-income children who may potentially find themselves isolated, hungry, and bored.
