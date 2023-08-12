Herbicides work in different ways in weeds to ultimately control their growth.They are separated by their Mode of Action (MOA) due to how they control a plant.

For example, Roundup is a trade name for a herbicide called glyphosate. It is a Group 9 herbicide which is an Aromatic Amino Acid Synthesis Inhibitor. This chemical works by inhibiting a protein that’s essential for growth. It is important to know how herbicides are grouped and why in order to properly rotate their use to prevent resistance to a specific herbicide that may come from repeated use.

Jared Butler is the Agriculture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.