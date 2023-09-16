On Nov. 13-15, 1913 a street fair was held near the old Sanford City Hall on Charlotte Avenue close to the train depot and railroad tracts in downtown Sanford. This fair was held annually until 1919 when the event became sporadic. In 1935 the Sanford Lions Club became involved and continues to sponsor the fair today.

Members are not sure of the exact starting date but agree that the Sanford Lions Club has sponsored the event for more than 86 years.

