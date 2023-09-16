Got beef?
There was plenty of it at the Sanford Lions Club/Lee Regional Fair’s Beef Cattle Show.
It is one of many events taking place at the fair. This event revolves around cows of various breeds of cows participants have raised since their birth.
During the show the cows are judged for how they look physically and how the owner handles their cow. The breeds varied from Black Angus, Red Angus and Hereford
Jared Butler, field crops and livestock agent for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension,Lee County Extension office, said the cows are judged on these standards and those that win are given ribbons and the best of them all a trophy is awarded to the cow’s handler.
“They are judged on how well the exhibitor handles the animal, their demeanor,” he said. “They (judge) ask them a lot of questions and they have to have extensive knowledge about their cow, how it was raised and what they fed it.”
Participants can also earn points for participating in various fairs. Those with enough points could qualify to have their cow compete in the ultimate competition resulting in cash prizes and scholarships for those who win.
So, participants take what they are doing seriously and most come a long way to compete.
There were about a half dozen cows, mostly females, gathered together in a fenced area while their handlers were busy putting the last minute touches on their cow.
E.B. Carpenter, 10, from Anson County, was busy brushing his cow named Diamond, while his father Steve watched.
He said he own about 200 cows and enjoys farming and raising cattle. He hopes his son and daughter will carry on the tradition and being involved in these competitions will help.
He said his son’s grandfather, Bruce Shankley, is the real motivation behind his children competing.
Shankley, now retired, worked for the state’s agriculture department for 30 years and believes taking care of livestock like cows builds character.
“I’ve judged hundreds of these shows over the years, but I’m from the older generation,” he said. “I’m just trying to keep it alive. This activity really teaches them responsibility.”
Elizabeth Inman of Chatham County agrees, saying her daughter, Reagan Herrington, 15, had to really keep an eye on her cow they call Violet. Herrington said a lot of the extracurricular activities at school don’t appeal to her but doing this does.
“I like getting time to spend time with the cow,” Herrington said. “I don’t play sports. I love cows. I love all kinds of animals.”
With love also comes responsibility.
“She (Violet) is always getting into everything,” she said. “You leave something unattended and she’ll try to get in it.”
Inman believes the kids get a lot out of coming to fairs and competing.
“It’s a good opportunity for kids,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to show what they learned and what they worked hard for.”
