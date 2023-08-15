All three local school with football teams concluded their preseason Friday, with Lee County at Middle Creek that morning and Southern Lee in the evening at a jamboree event in Pittsboro.
Back home in Sanford, Lee Christian football played to an overflow crowd in the parking lot as the Falcons scrimmaged Father Capodanno High School in the first interscholastic football event in school history.
Lee, which has only a few players with previous football experience, and none higher than the middle school level, made several mistakes against the more experienced Grunts, who are in their third season of football and actually won four games a year ago.
In the second quarter of the scrimmage, Lee executed well on a sweep to the left and Todd Gatten broke free for a long run down the home sideline and scored the first touchdown for LCS in interscholastic competition. The Falcons will play Hobgood Charter this Friday night in search of many more first-evers in program history.
Lee Christian had some discussions at one point about fielding a joint team with Father Capodanno, a Catholic school in Vass named after a Vietnam War chaplain who won the Medal of Honor while being fatally wounded providing succor to wounded soldiers. However, it was eventually decided that the two schools would each field an 8-man team. Capodanno had its first full schedule last year and Lee will play eight games in its inaugural season, including a home-and-away against the Grunts.
The scrimmage showed that the Falcons are very much a work in progress, and the coaches were proving instruction sometimes between plays. Lee has been doing spring drills all through the summer, but actually playing in game situations is different. The Falcons will have a chance to be competitive in many games, but 2023 will be as much about starting a program and developing young players’ skills as it will be about winning.
The Falcons are playing football on what has long been the school’s soccer field. Lee is playing 8-man football on a field 10 yards narrower than a regulation 11-man field, but has long-term plans to play traditional 11-man football, and the field is capable of being widened to regulation size for this. The team will use temporary lights in its first season.
All three area teams will be close to home this Friday night. Southern Lee is visiting Western Harnett to begin the Fred Blanks era, while Lee County, which saw very challenging competition last Friday against two strong 4A teams in Middle Creek and Cleveland, will host Northern Durham. Lee Christian’s game with Hobgood is at home.
