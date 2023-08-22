When Lee Christian School launched a football program to begin play this fall, no one was under the illusion that the Falcons would be a powerhouse program right out of the gate. The school decided to build its program from the ground-up, rather than try to recruit experienced players from other schools.
What was expected was that Lee would take its lumps, but that the players would gain experience and play better as they gained it. The Falcons went into their first game Friday night with no players with experience beyond the middle school level, and many who hadn’t played at all.
Furthermore, the first official game was against a school that has been playing football for roughly 50 years, and which won a state championship at the NCISAA level as recently as 2019. This wasn’t going to be easy.
And it wasn’t. Visiting Hobgood Charter ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown and hurt Lee Christian with big plays throughout the first half on its way to a 68-12 victory Friday night.
Hobgood, which had a considerable size and experience edge on the Falcons, scored five times in the first quarter. The encouraging thing for Lee Christian was that the Falcons kept competing, and even answered back against the Raiders when quarterback Micaiah Britton connected with Caiden Brower for the first touchdown pass and reception in LCS football history.
In the fourth quarter, Levi Ricabal scored the first rushing touchdown in an official Falcon game. Ricabal also recovered a fumble, as did teammate Brayden Johnson, with Ricabal making three tackles.
The Falcons had strong support from their fanbase in the first official Football Friday the school has ever had. Lee Christian will begin the season on a four-game homestand before hitting the road for four games to end the season. Most of the games will be against established teams with more experience.
This Friday, the Falcons will host Father Capodanno, a team they faced in a preseason scrimmage, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.