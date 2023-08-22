When Lee Christian School launched a football program to begin play this fall, no one was under the illusion that the Falcons would be a powerhouse program right out of the gate. The school decided to build its program from the ground-up, rather than try to recruit experienced players from other schools.

What was expected was that Lee would take its lumps, but that the players would gain experience and play better as they gained it. The Falcons went into their first game Friday night with no players with experience beyond the middle school level, and many who hadn’t played at all.