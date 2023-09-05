After encountering some expected rough sledding in their first three games of the school’s football history, Lee Christian football takes a break this week.
On Friday, the Falcons played a St. David’s team that has a long and successful history of 8-man football, but which did not field a team in 2022. The Warriors, who were playing their first game in nearly two calendar years, proved to have a number of players who were experienced and caused difficulty for the Falcons. St. David’s led 41-0 at the half and ended up winning the game 55-0.
Lee Christian had some success throwing the football with freshman quarterback Micaiah Britton, but the Warriors made adjustments and were able to intercept two passes and return them for touchdowns. The Falcons’ defense had some difficulties with getting the angle on tackles, but had moments where the team executed well.
The coaching staff made it clear in the preseason that most of the Lee Christian players lacked experience in football and that the team is in a developmental mode. Coaches Sam Spencer and Rick Willoughby often instruct players on technique during games. The team has been well-supported by the LCS community, and success is currently defined as improving football skills as the season moves along.
With an extra week of work, Lee will try to digest what was learned in the first three games and put on a solid showing in the team’s final home game of the 2023 season. Lee will host Howard Charter on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. The Wilson school is also in its first season, but has a win under its belt back on Aug. 18, when the Eagles beat Community Christian, another Wilson team who lost 48-14 to Hobgood on Friday, by a score of 28-22. The Howard game will be the first-ever Lee Christian Homecoming football contest.
Lee will play four road games in October to complete its season, taking trips to Father Capodanno, Hobgood, Brunswick Academy (Va.) and John Paul II Catholic. All but the Hobgood game will be on Friday, with the return trip to face the Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.