After encountering some expected rough sledding in their first three games of the school’s football history, Lee Christian football takes a break this week.

On Friday, the Falcons played a St. David’s team that has a long and successful history of 8-man football, but which did not field a team in 2022. The Warriors, who were playing their first game in nearly two calendar years, proved to have a number of players who were experienced and caused difficulty for the Falcons. St. David’s led 41-0 at the half and ended up winning the game 55-0.