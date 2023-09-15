VASS — Fannie Mae McCrimmon Rogers, 92, of Vass, died Tuesday (09/07/23) at her home.
Fannie Mae Rogers was born on Sept. 2, 1931, in Pinehurst, to her mother, Theodore and Beaulah McLeod and father, Elijah McArthur. Our dear Mother passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. in her home.
Fannie was a life-long member of Fryes Chael Free Will Baptist Church.
Fannie was employed and worked in retail for Mack’s Variety in Aberdeen for 10 years and by Sandhills Community Action Program (SCAP) until her retirement. In the sixties, Fannie was very active in the NAACP membership drive, where she signed up hundreds of new members. Fannie enjoyed embroidery in her leisure time.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Cynthia Jeffers (Jack) of New York, New York and Elaine Rogers of the home; son, Carl Jamison of Carthage; granddaughter, Raehlyn Jamison of the home; her great granddaughters, Mila Jamison and Malani Rogers of the home; sisters, Annie Rogers and Mary Rogers, both of Vass; sister-in-law, Elsie J. McLeod of Cameron and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A viewing is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 in the chapel of Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Fryes Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1972 Lobelia Rd., Vass.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
