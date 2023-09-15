VASS — Fannie Mae McCrimmon Rogers, 92, of Vass, died Tuesday (09/07/23) at her home.

Fannie Mae Rogers was born on Sept. 2, 1931, in Pinehurst, to her mother, Theodore and Beaulah McLeod and father, Elijah McArthur. Our dear Mother passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. in her home.