Residents of a retirement home will have to be relocated due to a fire Wednesday in one of the rooms of the facility.
The Sanford Fire Department responded to the call of a fire at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday at The Bayberry Inn, 2002 Woodland Ave. Sanford Fire Department Battalion Chief 2 Ronnie Page said they were able to respond to the fire quickly.
“It was a commercial structure fire,” she said. “We encountered smoke inside room 8 and the fire was isolated to that room.”
He said they were able to put the fire out in that room and the rest of the building did not receive any fire damage. Firefighters did set up fans to remove the smoke from the building.
No one was injured as a result of the fire and residents who live there said when they heard the fire alarm they knew what to do.
Cindy White, director of the retirement home, said they have 21 residents who live there and all got out of the building safely along with four staff members.
“All are accounted for,” she said. “We got everybody out without incident so it’s all good.”
Residents sat in chairs, stood and watched as the firefighters did their job.
“The firefighters were very nice,” she said. “They provided water for everybody.”
Tom McDonald, 76, who has lived there for a little over two years was getting ready to eat lunch when the fire alarm went off.
“I was about to change my clothes for lunch then all of the sudden I had to go,” he said.
He praised the firefighters’ efforts.
“They were here very quickly,” he said. “I was impressed.”
Cynthia Craig, 72, who has lived there for six months was appreciative as well.
“They had a quick response,” she said.
White said at that time the residents would be moved to a nearby church to get out of the heat and accommodations would be made to house the residents at another location if needed until the building can be reoccupied..
Page said the source of the fire is still under investigation. He added off-duty firefighters showed up to assist their fellow firefighters in their effort to put out the fire.
“A fireman’s job is 24-7,” he said.
