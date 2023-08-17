If you looked outside the Sanford Municipal Building on Tuesday night, you might have wondered what was going on given the number of fire trucks behind the building.

Sanford Fire Department members showed up in force to watch as four of their own were honored by Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon and Sanford City Council members at their meeting. The honorees — Capt. Rodney Nordan, Driver/Operator Josh Jones, Firefighter Clay Vaughn and Firefighter Finch Kiker — were recognized for rescuing an unconscious victim from an apartment fire in early July.