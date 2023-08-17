If you looked outside the Sanford Municipal Building on Tuesday night, you might have wondered what was going on given the number of fire trucks behind the building.
Sanford Fire Department members showed up in force to watch as four of their own were honored by Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon and Sanford City Council members at their meeting. The honorees — Capt. Rodney Nordan, Driver/Operator Josh Jones, Firefighter Clay Vaughn and Firefighter Finch Kiker — were recognized for rescuing an unconscious victim from an apartment fire in early July.
According to Fire Chief Matt Arnold, at 8:52 p.m. on July 3, Sanford fire units were dispatched to a fire alarm in an apartment. While responding, additional information indicated that smoke was seen in the apartment and that someone might be inside.
Within two minutes, Engine 2 with Nordan and his crew arrived, finding a locked front door and smoke visible in the apartment. Working together, the crew forced entry into the apartment, removed an unconscious man, provided emergency medical care, mitigated the incident and established a water supply.
“It’s an honor to represent such a great group of firefighters,” Arnold said. “It is with great pride that I have the opportunity to recognize several members of our outstanding department this evening. When we raised our right hand to accept the position of firefighter we do because we have a passion for service and a passion for helping those in need. Lifesaving is always the No. 1 priority in everything we do.”
As Arnold introduced the members of Engine 2-C Shift, he spoke more about the incident.
“Without their prompt response, rapid entry and immediate life-saving care, this patient and the occupant of this apartment would have no doubt suffered a different fate,” Arnold said.
After Salmon, Arnold and Deputy Chief Ken Cotten presented certificates to the four firefighters, council and all of the people in the room broke out into a standing ovation.
“On behalf of the Sanford City Council and all of citizens of Sanford, I just want to thank you again for all of the work you do every day,” Salmon said. “This day, you stepped up and truly made a difference in one of our residents’ lives that will never be forgotten. I want to thank each of you for the things you do for our city each and every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.