The football scrimmage season ended Monday when all three of the county’s football-playing schools hit the field, including the Friday evening debut of Lee Christian School players hitting an opponent for the first time ever.
On Saturday, Grace Christian’s volleyball and men’s soccer teams concluded the preseason with out-of-town scrimmages, and on Monday, teams in both the NCHSAA and NCISAA can play official contests as part of the fall sports season. Fiour local schools, Lee Christian, Lee County, Southern Lee, and Ascend Leadership, will play Monday. Grace Christian competes for the first time Thursday, when the Crusaders’ men’s soccer and volleyball teams make their debut.
Grace is, for the second year in a row, in a new era for the school’s athletic programs. After just one year in the NCISAA 2A ranks, the Crusaders moved up to 3A this season and decided to compete as an independent, outside of any conference affiliation. Grace will seek to earn state playoff invitations by building up a high MaxPreps power rating. This model is used by a number of other NCISAA teams, including traditional sports power The Burlington School, who is coming to Grace on Friday evening for a soccer match.
On Monday, Lee Christian and Ascend will be playing each other, both matches being at the Aviators’ campus. Volleyball starts at 5 p.m. and soccer at 5:30. Meanwhile, Lee County soccer visits Apex Friendship for a 6:30 p.m. contest and Southern Lee volleyball opens at Jordan-Matthews at 6.
The only home contest for any local school Tuesday will be when Ascend hosts Haw River and Central Carolina for a cross country match at Kiwanis Park at 4 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee volleyball are both on the road, Lee at Western Harnett and Southern at Overhills. The Yellow Jackets have Wednesday all to themselves, with soccer hosting Cary and the volleyball team hosting Northwood. Southern hosts the season’s first tennis match Thursday, at Chatham Central, on a day when a slew of teams are playing.
All three local teams are playing football this Friday, with two at home and the third, Southern Lee, not far from home at Western Harnett. Lee Christian is hosting Hobgood Charter and Lee County will have Northern Durham in town. The Jackets will honor their senior football players prior to the game.
A complete schedule of high school games will be available throughout the school year in the Herald.
