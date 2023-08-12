The football scrimmage season ended Monday when all three of the county’s football-playing schools hit the field, including the Friday evening debut of Lee Christian School players hitting an opponent for the first time ever.

On Saturday, Grace Christian’s volleyball and men’s soccer teams concluded the preseason with out-of-town scrimmages, and on Monday, teams in both the NCHSAA and NCISAA can play official contests as part of the fall sports season. Fiour local schools, Lee Christian, Lee County, Southern Lee, and Ascend Leadership, will play Monday. Grace Christian competes for the first time Thursday, when the Crusaders’ men’s soccer and volleyball teams make their debut.