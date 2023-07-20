PINEHURST — FirstHealth hospitals have again earned several stroke care achievement awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for their demonstrated commitment to ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
This year, FirstHealth hospitals achieved the following awards for stroke care:
Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus
• Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst
• Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke, Raeford
Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
• Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst
Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
• Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst
• Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke, Raeford
• Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst
• Montgomery Memorial Hospital, Troy
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
“Our hospitals are proud to once again be recognized by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association for our commitment to deliver the highest quality stroke treatment
to our patients and ensure they have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said Melanie Blacker, M.D., stroke program director. “Our stroke teams across FirstHealth’s network of hospitals work together with an end goal to provide the timeliest of care and the very best patient outcomes.”
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
“We are pleased to recognize FirstHealth of the Carolinas for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.