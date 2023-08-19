As part of recognizing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, Lee County Government will be hosting a community forum to discuss Lee County’s opioid crisis response at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the auditorium of the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, located at 1801 Nash St.

Officials said in a news release that they are working to raise awareness in an effort to prevent fentanyl poisonings impacting families in Lee County.