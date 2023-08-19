As part of recognizing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, Lee County Government will be hosting a community forum to discuss Lee County’s opioid crisis response at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the auditorium of the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, located at 1801 Nash St.
Officials said in a news release that they are working to raise awareness in an effort to prevent fentanyl poisonings impacting families in Lee County.
Fentanyl overdoses and deaths are on the rise in many communities across North Carolina, with nearly 80% of the overdose deaths in involving Fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain relief and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.
In order to prevent fatal overdoses in the community, the Lee County Health Department is providing NARCAN Clinics by appointment to educate individuals on the proper use of Naloxone (NARCAN) and provide individuals with the lifesaving medication.
For more information and education on this clinic, please contact the Lee County Health Department at 919-718-4640. For more information on the dangers of Fentanyl, please visit https://www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness or #justKNOW.
