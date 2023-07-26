SANFORD — Frank Jeremiah Black Jr.., 85, of Sanford, died Sunday (06/11/23) at his home of 20 years in Carolina Trace.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 11th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
