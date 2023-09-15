The smell of fair food, the sound of musics from the Lee County High School band and lots of hugs and waves filled the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon as the Sanford Lions Club Lee Regional Fair kicked off.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony, fair coordinators and area leaders spoke about the importance of the annual event to Sanford, Lee County and the region.
“The fair provides each and every one of us an opportunity to get together, be with with one another, to rekindle the fond memories we have of the fair of years past, and to eat the great food, ride the rides, see the exhibits and then to build an imprint a new memory in your memory bank that you’ll remember for years to come,” Lions Club President Keith Gallagher said said.
State Sen. Jim Burgin always spoke about the fair, noting it was “a great event.”
“this is what community is all about,” he said. “This is why we need to have things like this. I’m so proud of the Lions Club and what they do.”
Sanford Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon also spoke about the importance of the fair to the community.
“I can’t think of a fair that anybody would love more than our award-winning Lee Regional Fair,” she said. “I’m so proud of all the hard work the Lions have done year after year to put on this amazing tradition. It’s a place to connect, remember our heritage and to build new memories.”
“I want to congratulate the Sanford Lions Club for what looks like it will be another successful Lee Regional Fair,” Broadway Mayor Donald Andrews said. “I want to thank you guys for what you do outside the fair all year long. The Lions Club is instrumental helping folks throughout the county. They serve folks all year long.”
Fair Manager Bob Nelson then spoke about the hard work everyone has put in to bring the fair to life.
“This fair belongs to the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs,” he said. “When we went up there last year, and competed with fairs our size, we walked away with a clean sweep — every award. We’re proud to call this the award-winning Lee Regional Fair. We serve Harnett County, Moore County and Chatham County in addition to Lee. That happens to be the same size as the state of Rhode Island — we could call this a state fair.”
Nelson concluded with a message for fairgoers.
“Go have some fun and eat some food,” he said.
