The job of keeping large businesses in Lee County along with helping them thrive has been awarded to a longtime Sanford resident.
On June 29 Crystal Gaddy took on the job as Sanford Area Growth Alliance’s (SAGA) new retention and expansion manager. The role of SAGA is to improve the county’s economic base by attracting new businesses, especially large corporations.
Jimmy Randolph, chief executive officer of SAGA, said the position has been in transition for a while.
He added SAGA’s mission primarily is to attract new economic development to the county, but. they don’t want to forget about what they already have.
“Our board of directors recognized that we need to be paying attention to the needs of existing industry as well as new industry,” Randolph said. “We’re excited to get that position refilled and have an employee dedicated to our existing industry full-time. We are delighted to have her in place.”
In Gaddy’s new role she will help the established corporations in the county stay where they are and grow.
“I just saw the posting (for the job) and thought ‘I could do that,’ ” she said.
Gaddy already has a connection with corporations in the county which makes her job easier and SAGA officials appreciated.. Graduating with a degree in biology, she worked for Coty Inc., manufacturing plant in \Sanford as well as in Pfizer’s plant before coming to SAGA.
She believes this experience and the relationships she’s developed will help her with her new job.
“I immediately saw that I could make that connection between the corporations and the community,” she said.
Since being hired she has been doing just that meeting with corporate leaders to introduce herself and see where she can help them.
“My job is once a business is here I will be here to support them,” she said.
Gaddy said one way to do that is to help various company’s workforce learn and do more in relation to their jobs. “We have a lot of resources through SAGA to put employees through training programs,” she said.
Gaddy said the programs are available through the county and state and are designed to improve the skills of employees in the areas the employer desires. If companies have problems with roads and infrastructure in connection with their business she is available to help in that area as well.
She urges companies in the county to use her and SAGA as a resource.
“We’re going to help everyone that reaches out to us,” she said. “I’m going to go into our existing businesses and say to them “How can I help?’
Gaddy said her strong ties to the city and county is motivation to make sure great things happen economically.
“We want all of our businesses doing well; they are employing the citizens of Lee County,” she said. “When the employees have jobs and they are doing well that just builds the economic success for our community.”
Gaddy has three children and grew up in Lee County attending Lee County Senior High School and graduated from East Carolina University.
