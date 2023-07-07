SANNWS-07-07-23 GADDY 1

Crystal Gaddy was recently hired as Sanford Area Growth Alliance’s new business and expansion manager.

 Photo courtesy of SAGA

The job of keeping large businesses in Lee County along with helping them thrive has been awarded to a longtime Sanford resident.

On June 29 Crystal Gaddy took on the job as Sanford Area Growth Alliance’s (SAGA) new retention and expansion manager. The role of SAGA is to improve the county’s economic base by attracting new businesses, especially large corporations.