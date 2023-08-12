  • Hydrangeas are staple companions in the Southern garden. Books, articles, and poems have been written in ode to these graceful plants that bring presence and stature to even the most challenging corner.
  • Breeding companies have been developing more and more cultivars (i.e. “cultivated varieties”) in search for the “perfect” hydrangea, and they have really gotten close to perfection on more than a few of them. I was sitting in a symposium recently and a breeder friend of mine introduced his new bright magenta lacecap hydrangea with dark, dark purple-green foliage. The room full of plant nerds gasped and “ooh”ed in delight. And then he addressed the hydrangea-equivalent of the elephant in the room: the horticulture market still thinks the mophead hydrangea is superior to the lacecap hydrangea.

‘Mophead’ versus ‘Lacecap’

Amanda Wilkins is the Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.