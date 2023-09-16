It may not be the next kudzu, but it is well on its way. You’ve probably noticed the waterfalls of white blossoms hanging from the trees and draped over shrubs and brush on the sides of the road. The pure white blossoms glow against the faded, tired foliage of summer. Unfortunately, this is the most likely invasive Sweet Autumn Virgin’s Bower, scientifically, Clematis terniflora. It is in full bloom right now in Lee County, and now is the time to act to remove the vine! The flowers can guide you to where the vine comes out of the ground.

But it is so pretty!

Amanda Wilkins is the Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.