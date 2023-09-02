SANNWS-B-09-02-23 GARDEN GUIDE 1

A tiger swallowtail butterfly visits the flowers of an ironweed, Vernonia noveboracensis, while a green lynx spider lays in wait. Pollination and even predators capturing prey are critical ecosystem services that happen without human intervention.

 Photo by Amanda Wilkins

Gardeners, farmers and landowners who manage their land are drawn to those vocations and hobbies for many reasons. Some they can name, but some are felt deep inside of them that are hard to define. It is our connection to the land, the plants and the animals that give the natural world meaning to many of us. Yet, there are an indefinable number of things that nature does for us every day without humans having to raise a finger.

There are also an equal number of negative things that can happen when we do or do not do certain things. There is a name for this concept: “Ecosystem services”. By understanding what they are and how we benefit from them, we can make sure we are utilizing our natural resources efficiently, while also enhancing the naturally-occuring benefits of nature in our own backyards.

Amanda Wilkins is the Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.