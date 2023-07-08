Summertime in North Carolina is an incredible time because we have so much plant and animal diversity in our climate. But we also can have the most disappo- intments. Japanese beetles emerge starting in May and June (more June this year possibly because of the weather), and they seemingly make a “beetle line” right to your most prized plants. Some plants are more susceptible than others, but it always seems to be the most beautiful they will be attracted to. Online NC Gardening Groups have been grumbling about them for months now. Let’s take a closer look.

The Invasion

Amanda Wilkins is the Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.