The old-timers still tell stories about going down to the “pawpaw patch” to get the sweet, unusual fruit in the late summer to early fall; times when we still wandered the woods in awe of all the plants around us. Do you have a pawpaw patch on your property? Do you know what to look for? Let’s go a-hunting for pawpaws.

Introduction

Amanda Wilkins is the Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.